Doncic knows he’s learning in first NBA Finals, but Mavs star isn’t conceding to Celtics

DALLAS (AP) — It’s been a rough first trip to the NBA Finals for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. The Mavs trail the Boston Celtics 3-0 after Doncic fouled out for the first time in his playoff career. The 25-year-old has dealt with injuries and frustration. Now Doncic is trying to believe Dallas can keep its season alive. None of the previous 156 teams to trail 3-0 has won an NBA playoff series. Doncic says he knows he can improve in the offseason. But he wants to remember the season isn’t over yet.

