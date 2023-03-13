Doncic, Irving out again for Mavs in Memphis rematch

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives past New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The Pelicans won 113-106. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tyler Kaufman]

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are missing a second consecutive game against Memphis because of injuries. Doncic had already been declared out because of a left thigh issue when Irving was ruled out because of right foot soreness. The Grizzlies were without star point guard Ja Morant for a fifth consecutive game because of his issues off the court. With all three stars missing, the Grizzlies beat the Mavericks 112-108 in Memphis on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.