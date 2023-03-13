Doncic, Irving out again for Mavs in Memphis rematch

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are missing a second consecutive game against Memphis because of injuries. Doncic had already been declared out because of a left thigh issue when Irving was ruled out because of right foot soreness. The Grizzlies were without star point guard Ja Morant for a fifth consecutive game because of his issues off the court. With all three stars missing, the Grizzlies beat the Mavericks 112-108 in Memphis on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.