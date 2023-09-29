Doncic, Irving believe full season with Mavs will make encore better than debut that flopped

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are running it back with the Dallas Mavericks after the All-Star pairing flopped in a two-month debut last season. Doncic and Irving believe a full preseason and dozens more regular-season games together will make Dallas better after missing the playoffs last season. The roster is another part of the formula. Coach Jason Kidd believes the roster has improved as the club seeks a playoff run similar to the trip to the Western Conference finals in 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.