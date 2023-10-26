Doncic cleared to play in Mavericks’ season opener against Wembanyama, Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic will play in Victor Wembanyama’s debut with the San Antonio Spurs in the season opener for both teams. Doncic was listed as questionable with a left calf strain he sustained Oct. 9 but was cleared to play after practicing. Doncic was injured as Dallas practiced for a game against Real Madrid on Oct. 10 in Spain. He was limited to 4:53 against the team he played three seasons for in the Euroleague before being joining the Mavericks in 2018. Doncic has also been bothered by right thigh injury since February.

