Doncic back, Irving out for Mavs in key game vs. Warriors

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic is returning from a five-game injury absence, but fellow star Kyrie Irving is out for the Dallas Mavericks in a key game against Golden State. Doncic missed two weeks with a left thigh strain. Irving is sidelined again by a right foot injury that was aggravated in the previous game against Memphis. The meeting of last season’s Western Conference finalists comes with both teams trying to stay out of the play-in tournament. Irving’s absence means he and Doncic will have played together in just half of the 18 games since Irving’s debut after the trade that brought him from Brooklyn.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.