Donarski, Ustby lead No. 24 North Carolina women over Clemson 82-76

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Lexi Donarski made six 3-pointers and scored 23, Alyssa Ustby finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds and No. 24 North Carolina began Atlantic Coast Conference play with an 82-76 victory over Clemson. Donarski made her only 2-pointer and 6 of 15 from beyond the arc for the Tar Heels (9-4), who beat the Tigers for an eighth straight time. Ustby made 8 of 10 shots and 5 of 7 free throws, notching her sixth double-double of the season. Deja Kelly pitched in with 15 points and eight assists. Amari Robinson led Clemson (8-6, 1-1) with 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting with a 3-pointer.

