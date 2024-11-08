Donarski hits 5 3-pointers, scores 21 points to lead No. 15 North Carolina women over UNC Wilmington

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers to lead No. 15 North Carolina to a 77-50 victory over UNC Wilmington. Donarski, a transfer from Iowa State who averaged 14 points last season, shot 8 of 14 from the floor and 5 of 11 from long range. Reniya Kelly added three 3s and finished with 14 points for North Carolina (2-0). Taylor Henderson scored 15 points and made two 3-pointers for UNC Wilmington (0-2). The Tar Heels opened on a 12-2 run, outscored the Seahawks 20-6 in the second quarter and led 40-16 at the break.

