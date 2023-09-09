Donaldson shines as Australia ends losing run at Georgia’s expense in Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Fullback Ben Donaldson justifies his surprise selection with two tries and 25 points as new-look Australia opened its Rugby World Cup campaign with a 35-15 win against Georgia. Coach Eddie Jones brought the youngest squad of all 20 at this tournament, and surprisingly gave Donaldson the kicking duties in his first test start at fullback. The Wallabies ran in four tries at a sweltering Stade de France. Donaldson made six of his seven of his kicks. The win took some heat off Jones because Australia had its previous five tests this year. But Jones will be unhappy his team conceded a try when Georgia had a player in the sinbin.

