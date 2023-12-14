Donaldson scores 15, Baker-Mazara 11 in Auburn’s 87-62 win over UNC Asheville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored 15 points, Chad Baker-Mazara added 11 points and Auburn coasted past UNC Asheville 87-62 at the Rocket City Classic. Auburn led 39-27 at halftime, but the score was tied as late as 21-all with 9 1/2 minutes to go in the half. The Bulldogs missed eight of their last 10 shots of the period, while Auburn went on an 18-6 run. Baker-Mazara buried three 3-pointers in a 2 1/2-minute stretch of the second half and Auburn led 63-39 near the 11-minute mark. Twice Auburn’s lead reached 31 points, the first on a 3-pointer by Lior Berman, later on a layup by Chaney Johnson for a 79-48 advantage with about 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.