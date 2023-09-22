Donaldson at 10 for Australia’s must-win Rugby World Cup match vs Wales

LYON, France (AP) — Ben Donaldson and Tate McDermott will start as Australia’s halves for the first time in the must-win Rugby World Cup match against Wales on Sunday in Lyon. The Wallabies made three changes and two positional moves following the 22-15 loss to Fiji last Sunday. Donaldson is switched from fullback to flyhalf in place of Carter Gordon, the team’s only specialist 10. Gordon was yanked in the 50th minute against Fiji and Donaldson took over. Donaldson’s only previous test start at flyhalf was against Wales last November. Gordon is in the reserves. McDermott missed the Fiji match due to a head injury. Andrew Kellaway is at fullback for his World Cup debut and Rob Leota promoted from the bench into the back row.

