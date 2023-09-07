Donaldson a surprise pick for Australia in Rugby World Cup opener against Georgia

PARIS (AP) — Australia coach Eddie Jones has sprung a typical surprise by picking Ben Donaldson at fullback in an inexperienced side for its Rugby World Cup opener against Georgia on Saturday. Center Samu Kerevi has recovered from a hand injury and starts the game. Donaldson made his debut last November and wins only his fourth test cap at Stade de France. He came on as a late substitute in the 41-17 warmup defeat to France last month, Australia’s fifth straight loss.

