Donald Hand Jr. scores all 15 of his points in second half and Boston College beats Loyola Maryland

BOSTON (AP) — Chad Venning had 17 points, Donald Hand Jr. scored all 15 of his points in the second half and Boston College beat Loyola Maryland 82-61. Hand scored 13 points in the opening 12 minutes of the second half and Boston College led by double figures for the final 10 minutes. Hand also grabbed 14 rebounds as Boston College has had player register a double-double in points and rebounds over four consecutive games. Roger McFarlane added 12 points, and Dion Brown and Fred Payne each had 10 for Boston College (3-1). It was a career high for Payne. The Eagles held a 49-29 advantage on the glass after grabbing 22 offensive rebounds. Milos Ilic had 12 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for Loyola Maryland (2-3).

