Donald Hand Jr. has 12 points, 10 rebounds, Boston College beats Old Dominion

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Donald Hand Jr. scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Fred Payne added 11 points and Boston College cruised to 82-53 win over Old Dominion in the opening round of the Cayman Islands Classic. Ten different Boston College (4-1) players scored at least six points. Roger McFarlane had 11 rebounds to go with six points and five assists. Robert Davis Jr. led Old Dominion (2-4) with 19 points. The Monarchs shot 35% (20 of 57) from the field, made 4 of 21 (19%) from 3-point range and hit just 8 of 19 (42%) from the free-throw line. The Eagles play Missouri State in the second round. Old Dominion takes on High Point in the consolation bracket.

