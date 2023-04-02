Don Zimmer becomes 1st member of Rays Hall of Fame

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Don Zimmer, a popular fixture in professional baseball for 66 years as a manager, player, coach and executive, has become the first person in the Tampa Bay Rays Hall of Fame. Zimmer was honored in a ceremony before Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. He spent his last 11 years in the game _ his longest stint with one team _ as a Rays’ senior adviser from 2004 until his death at 83 in June 2014. The formation of the Hall of Fame is part of the Rays’ 25th anniversary season. Wade Boggs and Carl Crawford will be inducted in ceremonies later this season.

