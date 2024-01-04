Don Read, the former Montana football coach who led Griz to first national title, dies at age 90

By The Associated Press
FILE - University of Montana athletic director Don Read speaks during a news conference May 27, 2004, in Missoula, Mont. Read, who helped build Montana into an FCS powerhouse and led the team to its first national championship in 1995, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, just days before the Grizzlies were set to play for a third title on Sunday against South Dakota State. He was 90. (Tim Thompson/The Missoulian via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Thompson]

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Don Read, the former Montana football coach who retired after leading the Grizzlies to their first national title in 1995, died Wednesday, four days before the school plays for a third national title. He was 90. Read’s son, Bruce, confirmed his father’s death to The Oregonian while not disclosing a cause. Montana plays defending champion South Dakota State on Sunday in Frisco, Texas, for the Football Championship Subdivision championship. Read was Oregon’s head coach for three seasons, going 9-24 from 1974-76, and had two stints at Portland State and also coached Oregon Tech before taking over at Montana for the 1986 season. Under Read, Montana was 85-36 and won two Big Sky titles. In 1995, Montana beat Marshall 22-20 in the championship game.

