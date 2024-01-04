Don Read, the former Montana football coach who led Griz to first national title, dies at age 90

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Don Read, the former Montana football coach who retired after leading the Grizzlies to their first national title in 1995, died Wednesday, four days before the school plays for a third national title. He was 90. Read’s son, Bruce, confirmed his father’s death to The Oregonian while not disclosing a cause. Montana plays defending champion South Dakota State on Sunday in Frisco, Texas, for the Football Championship Subdivision championship. Read was Oregon’s head coach for three seasons, going 9-24 from 1974-76, and had two stints at Portland State and also coached Oregon Tech before taking over at Montana for the 1986 season. Under Read, Montana was 85-36 and won two Big Sky titles. In 1995, Montana beat Marshall 22-20 in the championship game.

