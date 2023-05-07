Don January, PGA champ and 1st winner on senior tour, dies

DALLAS (AP) — The PGA Tour says former PGA champion Don January has died at age 93. January won 10 times on the PGA Tour. The biggest was his 1967 PGA Championship victory in an 18-hole playoff at Columbine in Colorado. January also won the first tournament on what began in 1980 as the Senior PGA Tour. He won 22 times on the 50-and-old circuit. The PGA Tour did not disclose a cause of death. January played college golf at North Texas State when the Mean Green won four straight NCAA golf titles.

