Don Donoher, the winningest basketball coach at Dayton, dies at 92

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Don Donoher, the winningest basketball coach at Dayton and a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, has died. He was 92. The university announced Donoher’s death on Friday night. No cause of death was given. Donoher went 437-275 in a 25-year coaching career, all with the Flyers. He led Dayton to the NCAA Tournament nine times and to the NIT seven times. Under Donoher, the Flyers played for the NCAA championship in 1967, losing to UCLA.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.