Domonique Davis scores 25 points, Southern Miss upends No. 19 Ole Miss women 61-59

HATTISBURG, Miss. (AP) — Domonique Davis scored 25 points, including a critical acrobatic layup with 15 seconds to play, Nyla Jean created a steal as time ran out and Southern Miss upset No. 19 Mississippi 61-59. After Davis put the Golden Eagles up 60-57 and left with an injury on the play, Marquesha Davis scored on a putback for the Rebels at 7.4 seconds. Jean scored her only point of the game when she was fouled with 5.6 seconds to go, then she knocked the ball away from Kennedy Todd-Williams who was maneuvering in the lane trying to get free for a tying shot attempt. Marquesha Davis scored 15 points for the Rebels.

