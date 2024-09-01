Dominique Badji scores go-ahead goal in the 88th minute and lowly D.C. United cooled off Toronto 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Dominique Badji scored a go-ahead goal in the 88th minute and Gabriel Pirani added another in injury time as lowly D.C. United cooled off Toronto FC with a 3-1 victory. Badji took control of a through ball and put a hard shot on net past Sean Johnson. Pirani sealed the win when the ball deflected off a defender back to him near the top of the box and he fired it right back into the net. Toronto was without all-star midfielder Federico Bernardeschi and captain Jonathan Osorio. The Reds had won six of their past eight matches across all competitions.

