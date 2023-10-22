Dominique Badji and Luciano Acosta each score to help Cincinnati tie Atlanta United 2-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dominique Badji and Luciano Acosta each scored in the first half to help Cincinnati tie Atlanta United 2-2. Cincinnati (20-5-9) reached 69 points this season after securing just 20 in 2021. The 49-point increase in a two-year span is the largest in league history. D.C. United’s 36-point leap from 2010-12 was the previous record. Atlanta (13-9-12) is 4-17-13 in last 34 road matches in all competitions. Acosta has 30 goal contributions (17 goals, 13 assists). Acosta needed two assists to become be fifth player in league history with a 15-goal, 15-assist season. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored goals in the 12th and 32nd minutes for Atlanta. Roman Celentano finished with four saves for Cincinnati. Brad Guzan stopped one shot for Atlanta.

