Dominican police seek former Cubs minor leaguer Alcántara in murder case

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Police in the Dominican Republic are searching for a former Chicago Cubs prospect who is suspected of shooting a man dead in a money dispute. Josefrailin Alcántara, an 18-year-old outfielder who signed with the Cubs for a $500,000 bonus in January 2022, is being sought over the killing of Darwin Díaz Valerio. The spokesman of the Caribbean country’s police, captain Fernando Pérez Valerio, said on Thursday the suspicion is based on the testimony of Diego Aníbal Rodríguez Martínez, a cousin of the baseball player. Martínez said he was with Alcántara when he approached the victim.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.