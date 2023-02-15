Dominic Thiem wins 1st match of 2023 at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Dominic Thiem accomplished his main objective at the Argentina Open, getting his first win of the year after an abdominal injury and struggles with his form. Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion whose career-best ranking is No. 3, entered the tournament at No. 99 and said he feared losing his safe spot at top ATP tournaments if he continued to fall in the rankings. The 29-year-old Austrian beat seventh-seeded Alex Molcan in straight sets in the clay-court tournament. Thiem will face Juan Pablo Varillas in the second round.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.