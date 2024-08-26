Dominic Thiem, the 2020 champion, ends his US Open career with the cheers he missed when he won

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominic Thiem never heard the unmistakable sounds of the New York crowd when he won the U.S. Open for his lone Grand Slam title. Arthur Ashe Stadium was nearly empty for his historic comeback on that 2020 night, the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the tournament to be played without fans. So even though his Grand Slam career ended Monday with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 first-round loss to No. 13 seed Ben Shelton, Thiem said the match was an important moment for him because it allowed him to play before a packed house on the court where he had the biggest victory of his career. Thiem is ending his career after a series of wrist injuries.

