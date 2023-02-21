Dominic Thiem loses at Rio Open, falling to 1-2 in 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dominic Thiem lost in the first round of the Rio Open, falling to Thiago Monteiro in three sets. The former world No. 3 and 2020 U.S. Open champion came in ranked at No. 96 after battling right wrist and abdominal injuries. Thiem fell to 1-2 on the year. He missed the Australian Open and got his first win last week at Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 83rd-ranked Monteiro won the first set easily but Thiem righted himself in the second set and the deciding set went to a tiebreaker, with the Brazilian prevailing in 2 hours, 46 minutes.

