Dominic Thiem ends career with first-round loss in Vienna

VIENNA (AP) — Dominic Thiem has played his last professional match losing 7-6 (6), 6-2 to Luciano Darderi in the first round at the Erste Bank Open. The 2020 U.S. Open champion had earlier announced he would retire after struggling to return to his top form following a wrist injury. The 31-year-old Austrian played in front of a home crowd but the former world No. 3 lost steam after having built a 4-2 lead. He received a huge applause as he left center court.

