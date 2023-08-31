Dominic Stricker sings along to Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Closing in on the biggest victory of his tennis career, Dominic Stricker was having a terrific time at the U.S. Open. He sang along to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” as it rang out from the stadium speakers during a changeover. Stricker needed to go through qualifying just to get into the field at Flushing Meadows and the 21-year-old from Switzerland moved into the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating No. 7 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets. Houston’s 1987 hit was playing while the players sat on the sideline at 5-2 in the fifth set of the 4-hour, 4-minute contest.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.