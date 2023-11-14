Dominic Smith and Cory Abbott DFA’d by the Nats. Victor Robles and Tanner Rainey avoid arbitration

WASHINGTON (AP) — First baseman Dominic Smith and right-hander Cory Abbott have been designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals. The club also requested unconditional release waivers for right-hander Andrés Machado. The Nationals say Machado plans to pitch in Japan. The moves open room on the 40-man roster, and Washington selected the contracts of four pitchers: right-handers Cole Henry and Zach Brzykcy, and left-handers DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker. Smith hit .254 with a .326 on-base percentage and a .366 slugging percentage in 2023, with 12 homers and 46 RBIs for the Nationals. Victor Robles and Tanner Rainey agreed to 1-year contracts to avoid arbitration.

