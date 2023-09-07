Domínguez’s first Yankee Stadium homer, 3 hits lift Yanks over Tigers 4-3 and above .500

NEW YORK (AP) — Jasson Domínguez broke a third-inning tie with his first Yankee Stadium home run, and New York got back over .500 for the first time in three weeks with a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. Domínguez homered for the third time in five games since his big league debut on Friday, a 110.2 mph line drive off Beau Brieske. The 20-year-old switch-hitter in batting .333 average, five RBIs and a 1.1143 OPS. New York matched its longest winning streak this year at five and has won eight of nine since falling to 62-68.

