Dominguez’s debut goal earns EPL point for 10-man Nottingham Forest against Brentford

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nicolas Dominguez has scored his first goal for 10-man Nottingham Forest as the hosts held on for a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League. Things looked bleak for Forest when it went down to 10 men just before the hour at the City Ground with Moussa Niakhate picking up a second yellow card, and immediately conceding to Christian Norgaard from the resulting free kick. But Forest rallied and Argentina international Dominguez leveled seven minutes later in the 65th with a looping header that Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken appeared to misjudge. Forest was able to see out the remaining 35 minutes with relative comfort to maintain its unbeaten start to the season at home.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.