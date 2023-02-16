Domínguez and Phillies agree to $7.25M, 2-year contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Right-handed reliever Seranthony Domínguez and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a $7.25 million, two-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. Dominguez gets $2.5 million this season and $4.25 million next year. The deal includes an $8 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout. Domínguez had Tommy John surgery on July 30, 2020, and returned to a major league mound on the final day of the 2021 season. The 28-year-old was 6-5 with a 3.00 and nine saves in career-high 54 relief appearances last year and held opponents to a .197 batting average

