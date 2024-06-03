Dominant Pac-12 softball nears end with conference realignment set to scatter programs

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
Stanford's Jade Berry, second from left, celebrates 8-0 win over LSU in NCAA Softball Super Regionals Game 3 at Boyd Jill Smith Family Stadium in Stanford, Calif. on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Strazzante]

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Both Stanford and UCLA were emotional when it sunk in that they had finished the last game between Pac-12 softball teams before the league splits up. Stanford defeated UCLA 3-1 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game and will carry the conference’s banner into the semifinals. Current members of the conference have dominated the sport for most of its existence. UCLA has the most World Series championships with 12 and Arizona is second with eight. The programs will spread out next year due to conference realignment.

