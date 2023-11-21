Dominant Georgia puts 28-game winning streak, bragging rights on the line against Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Brent Key has led Georgia Tech to becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 in his first full season as coach. Now comes a bigger challenge. Key’s Yellow Jackets will try to end No. 1 Georgia’s five-game winning streak in the state rivalry. Georgia has dominated the rivalry, winning 18 of the last 21 games. Key won three straight games as a player at Georgia Tech from 1998 to 2000. The Bulldogs will bring a school-record 28-game winning streak into the game as they try to protect their hopes for a third consecutive national championship.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.