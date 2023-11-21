Dominant Georgia puts 28-game winning streak, bragging rights on the line against Georgia Tech

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hakim Wright Sr.]

ATLANTA (AP) — Brent Key has led Georgia Tech to becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 in his first full season as coach. Now comes a bigger challenge. Key’s Yellow Jackets will try to end No. 1 Georgia’s five-game winning streak in the state rivalry. Georgia has dominated the rivalry, winning 18 of the last 21 games. Key won three straight games as a player at Georgia Tech from 1998 to 2000. The Bulldogs will bring a school-record 28-game winning streak into the game as they try to protect their hopes for a third consecutive national championship.

