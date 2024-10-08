Dominant closer Clase gives up 3-run homer in 9th as Tigers shock Guardians 3-0 in ALDS Game 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Emmanuel Clase’s nearly perfect season is now flawed. Cleveland’s All-Star closer, who spent the past six months dominating like no other pitcher in the majors, gave up a three-run homer to Detroit’s Kerry Carpenter with two outs in the ninth inning as the Tigers shocked the Guardians 3-0 in Game 2 of the ALDS. Pitching a second inning for just the second time in 2024, Clase showed that even he can be beaten. Clase left a slider over the plate to Carpenter, whose homer was just the third allowed by the right-hander this season. Clase saved 47 games during the regular season and finished 0.61 ERA.

