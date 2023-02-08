Domenico Tedesco appointed as Belgium’s new head coach

BRUSSELS (AP) — Domenico Tedesco has been appointed head coach of Belgium’s national team. The Belgian federation says the 37-year-old Tedesco, who previously coached Schalke 04, Spartak Moscow and Leipzig, has signed a deal until after the European Championship next year in Germany. He replaces Roberto Martinez, who guided Belgium to the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup but quit last year after the Red Devils failed to progress to the knockout stage of the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Belgium starts its qualifying campaign for the 2024 Euros on March 24 against Sweden.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.