Domask gets triple-double as No. 3 seed Illinois beats Morehead State in NCAA tourney

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Domask posted the NCAA Tournament’s first triple-double since 2019 and Terrence Shannon scored 26 points, helping No. 3 seed Illinois pull away from No. 14 Morehead State for an 85-69 first-round win. Domask had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his first career triple-double. Dain Dainja scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half as the Illini shook off the pesky Eagles. Next up for Illinois is No. 11 seed Duquesne on Saturday. Riley Minix led the Eagles with 27 points. Jordan Lathon added 23 points.

