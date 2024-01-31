Domask and Shannon each score 23 as No. 14 Illinois beats Ohio State 87-75

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. each had 23 points and Ty Rodgers had 13 as No. 14 Illinois beat Ohio State 87-75 on Tuesday night. Illinois held a 41-34 lead at the break after going 7-of-10 in the final 6:32 of the first half. Ohio State went scoreless in final 2:16 of that span. Ohio State shot 6-of-10 in the final five minutes and went 50% on the night. Jamison Battle scored 21 points and Roddy Gayle Jr. had 20 for the Buckeyes.

