Domask and Shannon both score 33 as No. 20 Illinois beats No. 11 Florida Atlantic 98-89 in Jimmy V

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. each scored 33 points, a career high for both, as No. 20 Illinois shot 63% and surged ahead in the second half for a 98-89 victory over No. 11 Florida Atlantic in the Jimmy V Classic. Playing in this event for the second consecutive year, the Fighting Illini won their fifth straight game thanks to Domask and Shannon, who combined for 49 points after halftime and finished a combined 25 of 35 from the field. Vladislav Goldin scored a career-best 23 points before fouling out in the final minute for Florida Atlantic, which made it first appearance at Madison Square Garden since beating Tennessee and Kansas State in the East Regional of the NCAA Tournament in March to reach its first Final Four.

