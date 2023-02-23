Dom Capers comes full circle with return to Panthers

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
FILE - Carolina Panthers coach Dom Capers smiles as he leaves the field with Sean Gilbert (94) after the Panthers' 20-13 win over the St. Louis Rams in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 20, 1998. The Panthers announced that Capers, who was coach from 1995-98, has been added to new coach Frank Reich’s staff as a senior defensive assistant. Capers coached Reich in 1995 when the Panthers broke into the league as an expansion team. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/CHUCK BURTON]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Shortly after being hired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers 28 years ago, Dom Capers was asked what he planned to do once he reached retirement age. Capers smiled and replied, “I want to still be coaching.” And so he is. The 72-year-old Capers is back with the Panthers as a senior defensive assistant, where he’ll be scouting upcoming opponents’ tendencies and helping defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero formulate a weekly game plan. He returns to a franchise he helped usher into the league in 1995 as an expansion team and took to the NFC championship game in just its second season.

