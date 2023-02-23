Dom Capers comes full circle with return to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Shortly after being hired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers 28 years ago, Dom Capers was asked what he planned to do once he reached retirement age. Capers smiled and replied, “I want to still be coaching.” And so he is. The 72-year-old Capers is back with the Panthers as a senior defensive assistant, where he’ll be scouting upcoming opponents’ tendencies and helping defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero formulate a weekly game plan. He returns to a franchise he helped usher into the league in 1995 as an expansion team and took to the NFC championship game in just its second season.

