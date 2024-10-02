Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he’s happy in Miami amid trade rumors

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill flashed a big smile as he described the “beautiful situation” he’s in as the star receiver for the Miami Dolphins — downplaying trade rumors that have emerged as teams, including his former Kansas City Chiefs, search for receiver help. Hill said Wednesday that he would love to stay in Miami, even amid a 1-3 start in which the Dolphins have the worst scoring offense in the NFL.

