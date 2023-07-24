Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill resolves dispute with South Florida marina worker

By The Associated Press
FILE - AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill, of the Miami Dolphins, warms up before the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Hill has resolved his legal situation involving an employee of a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami. Hill’s lawyer and the lawyer of the man that he was accused of assaulting last month released a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The statement said that both parties had resolved the matter. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has resolved his dispute with a man he was accused of assaulting at a marina. Hill’s attorney and the lawyer for the man, who works for a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, released a statement to ESPN on Monday. The lawyers say Hill and the man have resolved their differences. Hill had been under investigation by Miami-Dade police for assault and battery after it was reported that he got into an argument with the employee, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man.

