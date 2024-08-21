Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill held out of joint practice with Buccaneers due to thumb injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill likely won’t play in Miami’s preseason finale due to a thumb injury that also kept him out of drills during a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The injury is not considered serious, but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he is being cautious with the star player because the team doesn’t want to risk making it worse. Although Hill didn’t practice against the Bucs on Wednesday, the speedy receiver was in pads and did not wear any protective padding on his hands while catching passes and doing some individual work. The Dolphins and Bucs conclude their preseason schedules on Friday night.

