Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr to begin season on PUP, will miss at least first 4 games

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. will begin the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform list and will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Beckham, who signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in May, has yet to suit up for his new team because of an undisclosed injury. The Dolphins added the three-time Pro Bowler to be a strong third receiving option for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa behind star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but Tagovailoa has not yet had all three on the field at the same time.

