Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle leaves joint practice against Falcons with apparent injury

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) does drills during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left Wednesday’s joint practice against the Atlanta Falcons with an apparent injury. Waddle made a catch during drills and went down grabbing at the right side of his body. The Dolphins’ third-year receiver walked off the practice field under his own power after being down for about five minutes. It was Miami’s second joint practice against Atlanta ahead of Friday’s preseason game in Miami Gardens, Florida.

