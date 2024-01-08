Dolphins without WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Raheem Mostert vs. Buffalo; Von Miller active for Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert each missed their second straight game when Miami hosted the Buffalo Bills with the AFC East title at stake. Waddle has been dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered against Dallas in Week 16. Mostert hurt a knee and ankle in that game. Bills edge rusher Von Miller was active after he was a healthy scratch from last week’s game against the Patriots. The 34-year-old is facing domestic violence allegations and has underperformed for much of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.