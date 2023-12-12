Dolphins without LT Terron Armstead, S Jevon Holland vs. Titans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Left tackle Terron Armstead and safety Jevon Holland sat out Miami’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Armstead and Holland had both been listed as questionable for the first Monday night game at Hard Rock Stadium since 2017. Holland also missed last week’s game against Washington after injuring both knees in Week 12 against the New York Jets. The Dolphins were also without starting right guard Rob Hunt, who was ruled out Saturday because of a hamstring injury. The Titans elevated punted Ty Zentner to the active roster after placing Ryan Stonehouse on season-ending injured reserve on Friday.

