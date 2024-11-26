Dolphins waive veteran safety Marcus Maye

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins waived veteran safety Marcus Maye on Tuesday and activated rookie safety Patrick McMorris from injured reserve. Maye, who signed with the Dolphins in June, played in 11 games with three starts for Miami this season. He had 30 tackles and a tackle for loss. He could re-sign to the team’s practice squad if he clears waivers. Maye’s release made room on the roster for McMorris, who was drafted in the sixth round by Miami in April. He began the season on injured reserve because of a calf injury.

