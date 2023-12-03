Dolphins unveil roller coaster celebration after Tyreek Hill’s first of two long TDs at Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Dolphins appear headed for a wild ride against the Washington Commanders if Miami’s roller coaster celebration to mark Tyreek Hill’s 78-yard touchdown catch is any indication. Hill quickly moved past rookie defensive back Quan Martin, hauled in a throw from Tua Tagovailoa and sped the rest of the way to score on Miami’s third play on offense Sunday. The play gave the visitors a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a rainy, foggy afternoon in Landover, Maryland. Hill then sat down in the end zone, and a handful of teammates sat down in a row behind him. They waived their arms overhead to the left and right, pantomiming a trip on a ride at an amusement park.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.