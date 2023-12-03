Dolphins unveil roller coaster celebration after Tyreek Hill’s first of two long TDs at Commanders

By The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, bottom middle, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Schiefelbein]

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Dolphins appear headed for a wild ride against the Washington Commanders if Miami’s roller coaster celebration to mark Tyreek Hill’s 78-yard touchdown catch is any indication. Hill quickly moved past rookie defensive back Quan Martin, hauled in a throw from Tua Tagovailoa and sped the rest of the way to score on Miami’s third play on offense Sunday. The play gave the visitors a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a rainy, foggy afternoon in Landover, Maryland. Hill then sat down in the end zone, and a handful of teammates sat down in a row behind him. They waived their arms overhead to the left and right, pantomiming a trip on a ride at an amusement park.

