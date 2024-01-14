Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill tastes frigid defeat in his long-awaited return to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — So much for Tyreek Hill’s triumphant return to Kansas City. The All-Pro wide receiver had a long touchdown catch for the Miami Dolphins but was otherwise shut down Saturday night as the Chiefs rolled to a 26-7 victory in their wild-card playoff game. Hill began his career in Kansas City and became a star during his first six seasons with the Chiefs. His lackluster performance was a microcosm of a difficult night for the Dolphins, who were 1 for 12 on third down and finished with 264 total yards.

