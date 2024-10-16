Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill expresses confidence in a turnaround despite lack of production this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill’s receiving numbers are way down. The NFL’s 2023 receiving yards leader has caught 23 passes for 286 yards in five games for the Miami Dolphins, which is less than half of what he had in his first five games last season. The lack of production can be attributed to a number of factors, including injuries at quarterback and offensive miscues. But the All-Pro receiver doesn’t want to point fingers. Entering their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the Dolphins were last in the NFL in scoring offense and 26th in passing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.