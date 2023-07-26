Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa talks Herbert’s record-breaking contract, expectations for this season

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks during an interview following practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — As the NFL quarterback market continues to surge, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa knows that his pay day is coming. Justin Herbert became the latest signal-caller to ink a record-breaking deal when he agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. Herbert is the second member of the 2020 draft class — which includes Tagovailoa — to sign a big extension, after Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts signed a five-year extension worth $255 million in April. Tagovailoa set career-highs in passing touchdowns, passing yards and passer rating in 2022 but said he wants to continue to earn a big contract extension.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.