Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa talks Herbert’s record-breaking contract, expectations for this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — As the NFL quarterback market continues to surge, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa knows that his pay day is coming. Justin Herbert became the latest signal-caller to ink a record-breaking deal when he agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. Herbert is the second member of the 2020 draft class — which includes Tagovailoa — to sign a big extension, after Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts signed a five-year extension worth $255 million in April. Tagovailoa set career-highs in passing touchdowns, passing yards and passer rating in 2022 but said he wants to continue to earn a big contract extension.

